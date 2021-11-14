Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.800-$-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$541 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.39 million.Bill.com also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

Bill.com stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.94 and a beta of 2.31. Bill.com has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $348.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.52.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.00.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $536,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares in the company, valued at $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,512 shares of company stock worth $76,254,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

