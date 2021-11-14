B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 309 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $118.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average of $135.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.98 and a 12-month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.56.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

