Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

NASDAQ NVVE opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.56. Nuvve has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

Get Nuvve alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVVE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nuvve in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvve in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve in the second quarter valued at $619,000. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Nuvve

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.