Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE K opened at $63.22 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,666 shares of company stock worth $26,421,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.