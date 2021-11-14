B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 27,664 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,664 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

