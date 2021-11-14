Head to Head Analysis: Marin Software (MRIN) and Its Rivals

Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) is one of 124 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Marin Software to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -40.18% -44.45% -26.25% Marin Software Competitors -36.65% -1,678.66% -10.93%

This table compares Marin Software and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million -$14.05 million -6.67 Marin Software Competitors $1.04 billion $1.99 million -24.96

Marin Software’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Marin Software has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marin Software and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Marin Software Competitors 655 3144 4846 89 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Marin Software’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marin Software has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Marin Software competitors beat Marin Software on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

