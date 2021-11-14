Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 4,912 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.66 and a 1-year high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,125. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

