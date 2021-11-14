3,643 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,359,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after buying an additional 78,751 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,786,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

PDD opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of -263.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

