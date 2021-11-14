Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Raised to “Hold” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.
Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $669.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 320,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 210,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 196,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 329,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
