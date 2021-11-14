Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Raised to “Hold” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $669.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 320,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 210,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 196,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 329,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

