Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.270-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED opened at $227.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.43. Medifast has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medifast will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.89 per share, with a total value of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.