Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRGI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.46% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

