Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.
Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRGI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
