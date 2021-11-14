Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.13.

Get Bumble alerts:

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. Bumble has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 41.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bumble by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.