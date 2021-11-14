Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.980-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.11.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

