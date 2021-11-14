Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%.

Shares of NGS opened at $11.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market cap of $157.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.99. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $32,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,235 shares of company stock worth $135,211 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

