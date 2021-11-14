Susquehanna Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $58.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43. Bumble has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 41.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 268.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 98,325 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $720,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bumble by 242.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 457,137 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $27,620,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the second quarter worth $1,152,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

