Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $130.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.17. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 262,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 40.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.