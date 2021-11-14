Analysts Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Target Price at C$15.14

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUG. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday.

TSE LUG opened at C$12.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.14. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$172.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

