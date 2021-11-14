Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives $26.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exagen by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Exagen by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Exagen by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $207.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.42. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 14.62.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

