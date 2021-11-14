Master Contract Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,470.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $46,470.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,588.45 or 0.07129586 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00086477 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00086931 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

