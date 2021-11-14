Tranchess (CHESS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.44 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $110.46 million and approximately $15.44 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00003973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,201.31 or 0.99756746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00049823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00038127 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.56 or 0.00589771 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000138 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess' total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,206,165 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

