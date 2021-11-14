Kusama 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $95.59 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.63 billion and approximately $95.59 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kusama has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $428.89 or 0.00666408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00071456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00076287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00096752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,827.37 or 1.00729538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.47 or 0.07073688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

