Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $529,000 Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,167.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,647 and sold 607,100 shares worth $16,008,078. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

