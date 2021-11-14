Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $542,000 in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.48.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $114.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.56. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.36 and its 200-day moving average is $111.69.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

