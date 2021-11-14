Comerica Bank Sells 54,910 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,910 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.26% of AXIS Capital worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 73.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 220,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 93,010 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,362,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,609 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

