Comerica Bank Sells 20,160 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $79.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.98. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

