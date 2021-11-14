Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.9% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 369,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,933,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $308.53 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.99 and a 12 month high of $311.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.32. The company has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,640 shares of company stock worth $19,895,827. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

