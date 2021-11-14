Comerica Bank Acquires 5,127 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $209,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $967,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 601.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $444.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $350.01 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.94 and a 200-day moving average of $435.18.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

