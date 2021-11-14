Comerica Bank Sells 7,328 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 170.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 550.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 61,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 112.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 43,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.71.

NYSE:CSL opened at $239.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $136.68 and a fifty-two week high of $240.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

