Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.33 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 329.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $591.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $333.06 and a 52-week high of $614.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $547.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,197,888. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

