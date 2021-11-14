Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,883 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,589,000 after buying an additional 147,570 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,680,000 after purchasing an additional 138,641 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after buying an additional 65,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

