iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,316,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $68.72 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.