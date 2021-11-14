Marshall Wace LLP Buys 789,955 Shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) by 317.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CM Life Sciences II were worth $13,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CM Life Sciences II by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 930,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get CM Life Sciences II alerts:

CM Life Sciences II stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.