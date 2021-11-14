Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 158,228 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,228 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

