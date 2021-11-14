Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,499,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,435,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NGCA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,058,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,285,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,718,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

