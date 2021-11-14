Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,840 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $4,333,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Match Group by 274.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 242,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH stock opened at $146.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.72. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.96. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.38 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total value of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTCH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.82.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

