Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 11,442 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $18,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 684,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $37,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,104 shares of company stock valued at $616,272. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIAV stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -138.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

