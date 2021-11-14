Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 205 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $21,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $396.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.18 and a 52 week high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

