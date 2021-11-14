NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,141.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NUMG opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.79. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.