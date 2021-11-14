iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY opened at $169.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.80. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.71 and a 12-month high of $171.75.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

