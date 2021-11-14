Colony Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,533 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,533 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after buying an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 135,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 260,100 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $762,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist cut their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $396,257. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $68.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

