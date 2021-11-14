Analysts Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Announce $2.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce earnings of $2.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.85 and the highest is $2.88. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $2.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.21 to $11.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.20.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $166.51 on Thursday. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $126.27 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

