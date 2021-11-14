Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Receives C$23.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.58.

SMU.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TSE SMU.UN opened at C$23.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 3.49. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 8.34%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

