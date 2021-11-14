Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 118.06% and a negative net margin of 3,086.76%.

Entera Bio stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.54. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.

ENTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

