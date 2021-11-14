EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $117.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $73.88 and a twelve month high of $123.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

