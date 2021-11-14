iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 51.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $54.10 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.