The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.57 and a one year high of $163.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.72.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

