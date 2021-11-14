Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,602,000 after purchasing an additional 186,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,239,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,832,000 after acquiring an additional 84,495 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,493 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.