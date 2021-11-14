Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 17,692 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 348.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 296.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $879,000.

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.61 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

