Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Humana worth $42,108,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Humana by 126.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $445.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.85. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

HUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

