M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 728 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in Discovery in the second quarter valued at about $53,026,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Discovery by 10,736.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Discovery by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

